



Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara state, has approved the dethronement of Abubakar Cika, emir of Maru.





Mahdi Gusau, the deputy governor, who announced this in a statement, said Matawalle also approved the removal of Lawal Ahmad, district head of Kanoma under Maru emirate council.





The development comes two months after Matawalle suspended the duo over their alleged involvement in banditry.





After suspending them, the governor had explained that he took the action based on a series of complaints on their alleged involvement in banditry and cattle rustling.





He had announced that a committee had been set up to probe the activities of the traditional rulers.





According to Gusau, the committee recommended the removal of Cika and Ahmad.





In July, residents of Maru attacked the monarchs in Kanoma town, accusing them of conniving with bandits.





When the governor visited the community over the attacks that led to the deaths of 32 persons, the residents called for the removal of the two traditional rulers.





Zamfara is one of the states affected by banditry and kidnappings.



