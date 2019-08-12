Yvonne Nelson, Ghanaian actress has opened up on her speculated split from the father of her daughter, Jamie Roberts.The role interpreter made this known in a chat with popular Ghanaian radio station, Joy FM.Yvonne said they are no longer together even though he recently visited her in Ghana to see their daughter.“He doesn’t live here, so I guess he is having fun. You guys can check him out on social media. He is always posting stuff on social media, I believe he is okay, he is doing well. The last time I saw him, I was writing exams, I didn’t see much of him, but he was here with his two kids to see my daughter…me I was busy writing my exams. Everyone knows we are not together,” she saidDuring a recent live show the beautiful actress and mother of one said she is in need of a man. Yvonne Okoro had asked her namesake Yvonne Nelson about her recent post on social media where she revealed she was in search of a male date.“No one reached out to me…maybe they don’t believe me… I am looking for one. Yvonne get me one. I don’t mind,” Yvonne Nelson revealed.