Yvonne Nelson, Ghanaian actress has opened up on her speculated split from the father of her daughter, Jamie Roberts.
The role interpreter made this known in a chat with popular Ghanaian radio station, Joy FM.
Yvonne said they are no longer together even though he recently visited her in Ghana to see their daughter.
“He doesn’t live here, so I guess he is having fun. You guys can check him out on social media. He is always posting stuff on social media, I believe he is okay, he is doing well. The last time I saw him, I was writing exams, I didn’t see much of him, but he was here with his two kids to see my daughter…me I was busy writing my exams. Everyone knows we are not together,” she said
During a recent live show the beautiful actress and mother of one said she is in need of a man. Yvonne Okoro had asked her namesake Yvonne Nelson about her recent post on social media where she revealed she was in search of a male date.
“No one reached out to me…maybe they don’t believe me… I am looking for one. Yvonne get me one. I don’t mind,” Yvonne Nelson revealed.
