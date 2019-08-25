



Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema, lovers in BBNaija season four, had a heated argument that left fans unsettled.





News Agency of Nigeria reports that the couple threw hurtful words around during the big fight that took place after the Saturday night party.





Prior to the fight, the housemates were having a peaceful discussion about other housemates, especially Diane, who was up for eviction and was not saved by her love interest, Elozonam.





Soon after, Mercy, who is also up for possible eviction, began to express her anxiety and fear of being evicted leading to exchange of words with Ike.









In the middle of the fight, Mercy told Ike that he came to the show after he had failed in America and ought to be worried about eviction, like she was.





She also told him it was a mistake to have loved him and later threw a plastic piece at him, while the other housemates tried to settle the argument.





She said, “You will never win so long as I am in this house. Except I leave before you win. You couldn’t make it in America, you think you will make it in Nigeria?





“Fool! You want me to leave because I am your biggest threat!”





NAN reports that Ike remained calm for the most part of the fight and reassured her of his commitment after her anger had fizzled down.





He pleaded with her to give him the chance to show his love and commitment, saying, “Give me a chance. I want to love you forever.”





Expressing her insecurity, Mercy replied, “Have you ever been with a girl like me?





“I am used to disappointments, cheating, bad treatment, all kinds of guys, but I chose to give you love.





“Have you ever been with a girl that has had sugar daddies? I am so scared.”





NAN reports that the lovebirds eventually settled their differences and were seen cuddling late in the night.





(NAN)

