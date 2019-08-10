



Abdullahi Musa, secretary of the academic forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has accused Mohammed Yakoob, brother of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, of being jealous of their leader.





Musa said this while reacting to Yakoob’s criticism of their leader. Yakoob had said El-Zakzaky was lured into the Shi’ia sect because of money, adding that the IMN leader, who is currently in detention, is responsible for his “misfortunes”.





But speaking on Saturday, Musa said El-Zakzaky’s brother’s is “shameless” for making such comment.





While refuting the allegation that the IMN leader was lured into the Shi’ia sect, he wondered how much Iran could give an individual to sacrifice his life.





“How much will Tehran give for someone to sacrifice his life for God sake, how much? He lost his children, his property burnt to ash.





“In Christianity, you have the Catholics who are linked to Rome, will you say because they practice [Catholicism] they are being sponsored?”





On Monday, a high court in Kaduna granted El-Zakzaky and his wife permission to treat themselves in India. The IMN leader and his wife had sought application for medical leave, citing poor health.



