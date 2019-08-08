The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to kill three South Africans living in Nigeria for every one Nigerian killed in South Africa as a result of xenophobic attack.NANS also said it would destroy three South African businesses in retaliation for any Nigerian business destroyed in South Africa.The National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Azeez Adeyemi, disclosed this during a protest in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.The students had during the protest shut the offices of Multichoice and MTN within the metropolis.The protesters, were seen carrying placards with inscriptions like: “We say no to xenophobic attack”; “Killings of Nigerians by South Africans must stop”: “All South African business interests must leave”; “Enough is enough”; “South Africa you have forgotten Nigeria made you” and many others.While speaking, the NANS National PRO said “Nigerian students have resolved to take up the pains of our brothers and sisters over there in South Africa.“We cannot continue to pretend as if things are going fine over there. We have resolved to shut down businesses of South in Nigeria. Their businesses are thriving here in Nigeria. South Africa is making billions of naira in remittances from Nigeria.“They cannot continue to kill our people over there, maim them and rob them of their belongings.“This is the final signal we’re sending. After this, we will be going for the ‘third law of commotion’. For every reaction, there is an equal or opposite reaction.“Our own reaction will not be in direct proportion to their own action over there.“Kill a Nigerian in South Africa, we kill three South Africans here; destroy a Nigerian business over there and we will destroy three South African businesses here in Nigeria.”There have been repeated incidents of Nigerians being killed in South Africa as a result of xenophobic attack.This has continued for months with no end in sight; a situation that has spurred protests from angry Nigerian youths.