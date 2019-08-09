



The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Friday kept to their threat to shut all South African-owned businesses out of Nigeria.





As at 8am, the protesting students were already on the streets of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to ensure DSTV, GOTV, MTN and Stanbic Bank offices were not opened for the day.





As at the time of filing this report, the Multichoice office in Isale Igbein, the MTN office in Okelewo/Sokori and branches of Stanbic Bank in Abeokuta, are under lock and key.





It was gathered that staff of these organisations, who had earlier opened for business amidst panic, were dislodged by the angry protesting students.





The students have been moving from one office to the other to ensure strict compliance, saying: “if they open any of these offices we have shut down, they will see the wrath of Nigerian students”.





We reported that NANS yesterday said, it would kill three South Africans living in Nigeria for every one Nigerian killed in South Africa, while it would also destroy three South African businesses in retaliation for any Nigerian business destroyed in South Africa.