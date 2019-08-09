



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has placed a N30million bounty on a notorious criminal, ‘Bobrisky’, who has been terrorizing Gokana Local Government Area.





He said the bounty extends to information on killers of a Director with the Rivers State Government during the Choba crisis.





Wike also banned all youth groups in Rivers, lamenting that they have all been hijacked by cultists.





Wike spoke on Thursday when he handed over 40 patrol vans fitted with communication gadgets to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), C4I, Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Police Anti-Cultism Unit, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Eagle Crime at the Government House, Port Harcourt.





The affected youth groups include the Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM), Ogoni Youth Movement (OYM), Bonny Youth Assembly (BYA), and Ekpeye Youth Federation (EYF), among others.





The governor explained that his decision was in line with his administration’s resolve to tackle insecurity and do everything necessary to protect lives and property.





He announced that the Rivers State Government will establish a Trust Fund to cater for the families of policemen who lose their lives while fighting crime.





“Rivers State Government is fully prepared and will do everything required to protect lives and property. Without the protection of lives and property, there will be no governance and development”, the governor said.





Wike expressed his administration’s resolve to increase support to the security agencies because of the successes recorded by Operation Sting.





“Anybody operating under a youth body henceforth will be arrested by security agencies. Before you contest for any youth body’s leadership, you must send the names to the DSS and Police for screening. If they are cultists, we will not allow them to operate”, he said.