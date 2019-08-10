



Osita Chidoka, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of frustrating Uyi Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections.





EFCC arrested Giwa-Osagie on Thursday when he honoured its invitation in Lagos.





The anti-graft agency filed charges of money laundering to the tune of $2 million against Giwa-Osagie.





Commenting on the situation on Facebook, Chidoka alleged that EFCC is deliberately keeping Giwa-Osagie in its custody.





The federal government had declared August 12 and August 13 as public holidays for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration by Muslims.





Chidoka asked why the agency invited Giwa-Osagie and asked him to wait till after the holidays.





“A Govt Agency arrests you for laundering your money, grants bail, seizes your passport and ask you to report regularly,” Chidoka wrote.





“Decides to charge you to court. Invites you on a Friday, aware Mon & Tues are holidays, detains you to wait for Wednesday.





“Why the wickedness? Why dehumanize?”