Tijani Fatai, an assistant commissioner of police, says members of #RevolutionNow movement were dispersed from the National Stadium, Lagos, because they did not seek permission from the police before gathering.





The activists had converged on the stadium ahead of a nationwide protest.

Addressing journalists after members of the movement were dispersed, Fatai justified the use of teargas in dislodging the protesters.





Asked why the police fired teargas at them, Fatai responded: “Because it is an unlawful assembly.”





