



Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has felicitated with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III as he marks his 63rd birthday anniversary.





The leader of the green chamber of the National Assembly said the monarch was a key figure in Nigeria because he promotes peace.





He said the Sultan has been providing good leadership not just for the Muslim Ummah but for the country at large since his ascendance to the exalted seat of the Sultan of Sokoto.





Gbajabiamila said the Sultan, who doubles as the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the leader of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), is indeed an embodiment of peace for all Nigerians.









“As a leader, the Sultan has been up and doing and has never failed Nigerians in any way.





“It is to his credit that he is known as someone who is constantly working towards peaceful coexistence among Nigerians everywhere,” the Speaker said.





Gbajabiamila prayed Allah Almighty to continue to grant the Sultan good health and wisdom for him to carry on with his good leadership in the country.

