



Lamidi Adeyemi III, the alaafin of Oyo, says the senate under Bukola Saraki frustrated the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman because its members had something to hide.





The alaafin’s comment was contained in a statement issued by Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesman, on Thursday.





According to the statement, the monarch made the declaration in his palace when Friday Ebelo, Ibadan Zonal head of the anti-graft agency, led a delegation to pay him a visit.





“The eighth national assembly tried, they did everything possible not to get (Ibrahim) Magu appointed. Why? It is because they have skeleton in their cupboard,” the alaafin was quoted to have said.

“We must encourage you. We must support you and cooperate with you, otherwise corruption will kill Nigeria.





“The fear of EFCC is leading some looters to several parts of the world. But you are after them. You are getting them. There is no hiding place for them.





“Through you, I want to commend Ibrahim Magu for a job well done.’’





Ebelo had told the monarch that the team’s visit was at the instance of the commission’s acting Chairman, who, according to him, has decided to engage the traditional institutions across the country in the campaign against corruption in order to get the message down to the grassroots more effectively.