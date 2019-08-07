Controversial movie star, Tonto Dikeh has opened up on why she had to undergo Tonto plastic surgery to have her bum fixed.Dikeh in an interview with BBC Pidgin revealed that she underwent the procedure to alter her physique.“Almost everyone knows, before now, that my physique wasn’t always right. If I had denied undergoing plastic surgery, fans would come trolling me for not revealing the truth. There’s also the stereotype problem that makes African women who undergo the procedure feel they have to deny doing so and keep it a secret. But why would I be ashamed to say I altered my physique? That norm, I think I’ve broken away from it”.Commenting on the impact it has had on her self-esteem, she said: “Confidence! Since I had my bum done, it has bolstered my confidence. I liked myself more. I became happier such that I even doubted if this was truly my body. If you don’t like it, fix it. That’s me.“You fix it through different numerous ways. But it doesn’t always have to be surgery. I’m an advocate for surgery but I won’t persuade anyone to do what they don’t intend doing. So, do you as I do me.”