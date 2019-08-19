



A Ghanaian lady has revealed how she became a lesbian and her reasons are quite interesting.





Bernice, as she has been identified, made the revelations during an interview on Adom FM. She explained that her transition to becoming a lesbian began back when she was a teenager after a friend convinced her and remained dedicated and committed to her.





Bernice explained how she and her lesbian partner would get intimate on Saturdays, and even though it felt awkward in the beginning, things got more interesting whenever they were on holidays.





She then explained that the fear of becoming pregnant also helped her continue being a lesbian, meaning she can have all the sexual pleasures and still not get impregnated.

Bernice explained, “My friend raised issues of unwanted pregnancies which may lead to abortions if I choose to have a boyfriend which I found convincing and saw nothing wrong with being a lesbian.





“The partners are committed and dedicated with no issues of heartbreak or cheating and even if they cheat on you, they tell you about it compared to boys of today. You feel loved, secured and hygienic because you want to be clean at all times for your partner.”

