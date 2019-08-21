



Shehu Sani, the immediate past Kaduna Central Senator, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will end with President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.





Sani, who used to be of the APC, explained that the ruling party was not formed on the basis of ideology, hence its end in 2023.





He made this remark on Tuesday while receiving the executive members of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, on a courtesy call to his residence in Kaduna.





The former lawmaker stated that the future of Nigeria was dependent on having a political party with credible leadership and a clear ideological direction.





Sani also stated that one of the major tasks before PRP remained the reformation of the party for “men of honour and integrity to take over relevant positions and win elections in 2023 in order to free Nigerians from deception, fraud, and misrepresentation of which the ruling APC is notorious.”





He pointed out that “APC begins with President Buhari and it will end with Buhari.





“APC is not a party that is founded on ideology; it is a party that is found on resentment against PDP and it is also a party that is founded under the banner of President Buhari. It is unfortunate for all the promises and pledges of cleaning, reforming and reconfiguring this country; the ruling APC had failed.”

