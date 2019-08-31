 Who is a Nigerian? Twitter users ask as Lagos govt apprehends Okada riders from Jigawa | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Who is a Nigerian? Twitter users ask as Lagos govt apprehends Okada riders from Jigawa

12:23 PM 0
A+ A-

Nigerians on Twitter have been reacting to the arrest of 123 men from Jigawa State, who had come into Lagos State with 48 motorbikes in a truck.

The Lagos State Environment Sanitation and Special Offenses Taskforce had apprehended the men on Friday for what it termed, “illegal mass movement of Okada riders.”

The arrest was jointly coordinated by the State Commissioners for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello and Transportation, Dr. Abimbola Oladehinde, says the verified Twitter handle of the Lagos State government.

It was revealed that the truck and its occupants were moved to the office of the Taskforce in Oshodi for interrogation after arrest.

Since photos and videos of the arrest were shared, Twitter users have been reacting.

See tweets:



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top