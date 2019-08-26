 White House correspondent under fire for describing South African president as an ‘unidentified leader’ | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Darlene Superville, a White House correspondent, is currently under fire for describing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as an unidentified leader.

Superville, who is currently in France covering President Donald Trump’s activities at the ongoing G7 summit, tweeted a picture with the caption, “ World leader bear hug before the group photo @ #G7Summit in Biarritz, France. ⁦@EmmanuelMacron @narendramodi @JustinTrudeau and one unidentified leader.”

The tweet which didn’t go down well with South Africans currently has 2400 replies as the time of failing this report.

Many have been asking her to take it down but rather than do so, Superville tweeted with a caption of the South African leader, hours later.


World leader group hug before the group photo at #G7Summit in Biarritz, France. ⁦@EmmanuelMacron @CyrilRamaphosa @JustinTrudeau @narendramodi

⁩https://twitter.com/dsupervilleap/status/1165990050783551490?s=20

Superville has worked at the White House for more than eight years. She was among members of a five-person team assigned to cover the presidency of Barack Obama.

A screenshot of the tweet


Below are some reactions to her initial tweet:






