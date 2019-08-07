



Worried by the invasion of Ijebuland by suspected herdsmen, kidnappers and bandits, an Ifa Priest, Chief Adebola Adetimehin, has threatened that the Ijebus would go spiritual to put an end to insecurity in the area.





Adetimehin, who is the Oluwo Ifa of Ijebuland, said he and other traditionalists in Ijebuland would no longer fold their arms, adding that the rising cases of killings and kidnapping have become unbearable in the Ijebu axis of Ogun State.





While speaking in an interview in Ijebu-Ode, the Oluwo Ifa asked all Ijebu indigenes to fortify themselves with charms to prevent being killed like chickens by herdsmen or bandits.





He said that fortifying oneself with metaphysical powers did not negate any religious belief, adding “God is the creator of leaves and other things used in preparing local charms.”

The Ijebu leader expressed sadness that the entire area had been invaded by “Fulani herdsmen”, who he said have been making the area insecure.





“We are no more secure in Ijebuland. Fulani herdsmen have invaded our land. There are villages where they have totally taken over. Even on our major roads, they put ‘cattle crossing’ symbols. What an insult!





“Look at the way kidnappers and bandits are operating on our highways too. This is becoming unacceptable. Time has come to make use of what we inherited from our forefathers to combat these killer herdsmen and kidnappers. We will make use of charms, Ijebu metaphysical powers,” he said





Asked if charms would be effective in facing bandits who bear AK 47 riffles, Adetimehin boasted, “they will all run with their riffles.”