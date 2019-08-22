

Managing Director, The La Casera Company (TLCC), Mr Chinedum Okereke

All products from The La Casera Company (TLCC) conform to the highest quality standards, having not only been produced in line with the globally accepted code of good manufacturing practice (GMP) but also been continuously certified by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON). The Managing Director of TLCC, Mr Chinedum Okereke, said this in a statement released to the media.According to Okereke, “the meticulous work including rigorous quality assurancethat precedes the final production of all our products, has a singular objective: to ensure that our consumers enjoy products that are healthy, wholesome and refreshing.”Referring to TLCC production facilitieslocated at Mile 2, Okereke stated that every one of the automated production lines continues to work to exceed target standards in areas such as quality, human safety and environmental preservation. “On an incremental basis we continue to automate our processes,” said Okereke. “Indeed, with a multi-billion naira investment in improving our manufacturing processes, our production plants would rank favourably among the most automated and modern beverage plants around the world.” The company’s major aim is the continuous enhancement of the quality of products it makes available to its consumers, he added.According to Okereke, the global nature of our business requires that TLCC system has the highest standards and processes for ensuring consistent product safety and quality across our entire value chain – from concentrate production to bottling and product delivery.We measure key product and package quality attributes indices to ensure our beverage products in the marketplace meet statutory/regulatory, company requirements and consumer expectations. To establish a governance process, each business within TLCC system implements, documents and maintains a safety and quality system in accordance with global best practices in the industry. Compliance is monitored system-wide to further support the integrity of our products as consistency and reliability are critical to our product quality and to meeting regulatory requirements and company standards.Our consumers deserve safe, refreshing and high-quality beverages and across TLCC system, we work tirelessly to meet the highest standards of product safety and quality. We follow stringent product and ingredient standards, designed to ensure the safety and quality of each of our products and we will continuously deliver quality products through application of the highest standards of good manufacturing practice.“Each of these steps is rigorously monitored for conformityto all necessary global standards which we regard as basic, as we always aspire to exceed the much higher standards that have been set internally by TLCC”. The high quality of products from TLCC factory,” he said, “has been attested to continually not only by NAFDAC but also by SON, as well as the internal quality controls of TLCC.”The La Casera Company Plc established its factory in Mile 2, Badagry Expressway, Lagos, Nigeria in 1999. Since then it has remained an integral player in Nigeria’s manufacturing space, introducing PET bottle into the market. It has been commended on several occasions not only for its commitment to quality and safety but also towards the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.