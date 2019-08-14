



Leaders from the five local government areas under the Daura emirate in Katsina state say the communities enjoy 24 hour supply of electricity only when President Muhammadu Buhari is around.





Buhari had gone to Daura for the Sallah celebration.





While hosting the leaders, they commended the president and also asked him to address issues plaguing the area.





“Anytime the President is around we enjoy 24 hours power supply. But if he is not around, the power supply is not always stable,” Mohammed Saleh, one of the leaders, said.

Responding, Buhari said he is set to improve the lives of Nigerians, as he is convinced that he got elected by Nigerians who understood his mission.





“Truly, the people know and understand my mission. This is what the votes showed. The administration will dwell on our campaign issues — security, economy and corruption. We will fight for the poor,” he said.





Umar Farouq, emir of Daura, called on Nigerians to support the president overcome current challenges.





The emir made this call during the Sallah durbar held in his palace.





“I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant good health to Mr President, give him the courage to lead the country right,” he said.





“I commend him for his endurance and patience on the challenges he is facing. A leader must possess two qualities of endurance and patience, may Allah guide and protect him from all evils.





“I am calling on Nigerians to continue to pray to Allah to enable the president succeed in improving their living conditions and move the country forward.”



