



Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, has denied sending assassins after Simon Achuba, his deputy.





The deputy governor had alleged that the governor had perfected plans to assassinate him.





In a statement on Thursday, Mohammed Onogwu, chief press secretary to the governor, described the allegation as “bogus and an exhibition of a blind rage by an angry suckling with a long-term pattern of abnormal behavior.”





Onogwu said Achuba has no shred of evidence to back up his “reckless” claim.





“We do not train assassins, (and) as such, the state government or her personnel cannot be involved in sending assassins to murder any human soul let alone a deputy governor of our dear state,” he said.





“Despite these unsubstantiated ramblings however, we deemed it fit to clear the air by letting the general public know that the Kogi State Government would not be dragged into any form of political gerrymandering concocted for the furtherance of any person’s political interest or notoriety.





“We warn Mr Simon Achuba who is known to history as a man whose affinity for violence is unparalleled not to judge us by his own standards. The report of the Kogi State Government Commission of Enquiry on the Iyaño Ethnic crises in 2017 is still fresh in our memories.





“The Kogi State government led by Alhaji Yahaya Bello , therefore, rejects the futile attempt at seeking to link it to any assassination attempt on the Deputy Governor and we advice that people desist from seeking political capital from scenarios they imagine would advance their parochial cause, no matter how banal such causes may seem.





“Nigerians and Kogites in particular are aware that it is not in the character of the administration to persecute perceived opponents let alone the second in command of New Direction team.”