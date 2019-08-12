



Yinka Odumakin, the spokesperson of the Afenifere Renewal Group, has said that criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, is born out of the need to ensure that the government did the right things.





He stated this while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.





According to Odumakin, if the government does the right thing like when it gave national honours to the Chief MKO Abiola, other heroes of Democracy and declared June 12 as the nation’s Democracy Day, then it would receive praise as it did then.





“When they do good things, we say it.

“When this government decided to honour June 12, didn’t we commend it? We did.





“We are not mad people who will see (a) good thing and say it’s bad but we are also not sycophants who will see (a) bad thing and say it’s good,” Odumakin said.





Odumakin is, however, sceptical about Buhari’s administration doing more good things in its second term.





But he believes he has no other country than Nigeria and is keen to see things improve because “every day that we spend under bad conditions” helps no one and “every day that we spend under good conditions is a plus for all of us”.





Consequently, he added, “Even if you do not support the government, you will not say that the country should be destroyed. We will be happy if they (the government) get it right.”