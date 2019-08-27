Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Some members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, were caught on camera protesting peacefully on the street of Japan. They were carrying different placards with different encrypted messages.They were spontaneously chatting ‘Biafrans one family, one family I.P.O.B’.recalls that the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had ordered them to attack and disgrace President Muhammadu Buhari who had gone to the country to participate in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development.Presidency had earlier issued a statement, noting that IPOB group had nothing to do with Buhari since he arrived Yokohama, Japan. Femi Adesina, aide to Buhari in the statement urged Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to disregard concocted stories, backed with spurious visuals, of any protest or harassment of the President and his team.He said “It is the stock-in-trade of hate mongers, who do not realize that the rest of Nigerians have left them far behind.”Watch Video Below...