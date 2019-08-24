 WATCH VIDEO: FBI nabs more Nigerian scammers in Los Angeles | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
WATCH VIDEO: FBI nabs more Nigerian scammers in Los Angeles

A video of some Nigerians indicted for Internet scam, aka, Yahoo, Yahoo, has been posted online.

The video, tweeted by ABCNews via its official Twitter handle, shows American authorities in Los Angeles arresting nearly a dozen people.

The arrest is part of a 252-count indictment that accuses 80 people in the U.S. and Nigeria, of participating in a conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through fraud schemes.




See the video as shared by @ABCWorldNews below






