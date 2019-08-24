pic.twitter.com/oxwsgokx2W BUSTED: New video shows federal authorities in Los Angeles, arresting nearly a dozen people, part of a 252-count indictment that accuses 80 people in the U.S. and Nigeria, of participating in a conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through fraud schemes. https://t.co/GZByCpZAiQ August 22, 2019

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A video of some Nigerians indicted for Internet scam, aka, Yahoo, Yahoo, has been posted online.The video, tweeted by ABCNews via its official Twitter handle, shows American authorities in Los Angeles arresting nearly a dozen people.The arrest is part of a 252-count indictment that accuses 80 people in the U.S. and Nigeria, of participating in a conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through fraud schemes.See the video as shared by @ABCWorldNews below