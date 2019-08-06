



A former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on New Media, Reno Omokri, has attacked President Buhari over the controversies surrounding his (Buhari) WAEC certificate, comparing him to Yahoo boys.





Omokri berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for being quick in arresting Yahoo boys who use fake pictures to deceive women in romance scams but overlooks Buhari, who, according to him, uses a picture to deceive Nigerians that he has a WAEC/GCE Certificate.





Omokri, who shared an image of President Buhari with his colleagues during his days at Cambridge School, wondered how the President could not preserve his WAEC certificate but was able keep pictures.

Recall that a witness for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Oshideinde Henry Sunday Adewumi, had affirmed that the Cambridge Assessment Education certified statement for President Muhammadu Buhari was not a certificate.





But the said result document obtained from Cambridge university in London was part of the total documents presented before the Tribunal as evidence to prove that Buhari is a true holder of West African Examination Council, WAEC.





Recall that since 2014 when Buhari became a major opposition to the then ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, there have been questions about his education qualification and the authenticity of his Senior Secondary School final result.





Omokri tweeted, “General @MBuhari, how come you were able to keep this PICTURE, but you were not able to keep your CERTIFICATE.





“What type of country is this? TERMITES ate the Chief Justice’s CERTIFICATE and a PICTURE represents the President’s CERTIFICATE! #BuhariIsAYahooMan.”





Comparing the President to the yahoo boys, the former presidential aide, added, “@OfficialEFCC arrests Yahoo boys who use fake pictures to deceive women in romance scams.





“But what about a Yahoo General who uses a picture to deceive Nigerians that he has a WAEC/GCE Certificate? General @MBuhari, where is your certificate?

#BuhariIsAYahooMan.”