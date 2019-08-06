



The presidential candidate of Alliance for New Nigeria in the 2019 general elections, Fela Durotoye has called for the immediate release of the convener of RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.





Durotoye said that Sowore has a constitutional right to protest and make demands against bad governance, hence should be released from the Department of State Services, DSS, custody.





According to him, Sowore only lent his voice to the collective frustration of Nigerians, adding that the country is in dire need of a new beginning.





Durotoye, on his official Twitter page, wrote: “Nigeria is in dire need of a new beginning. Every Nigerian has a constitutional right to Freedom of Speech and peaceful protest.





“My brother Omoyele Sowore has only learnt his voice to our collective frustration as a people. The voices of the people must be heard. Free Sowore now.





“What affects one of us will eventually affect all of us. We must all stand together to demand the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore now.”





DSS had arrested Sowore over the weekend after he called for a nationwide staging of protests against what he described as a bad governance.





His arrest has since stirred reactions from well-meaning Nigerians. The protest he tagged “Revolution Now” was planned to take place on Monday, August 5, before Sowore was arrested. The protest, however, went in some parts of the country.