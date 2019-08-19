A video making rounds on social media captured moment a yahoo boy (internet fraudster) identified as Junior allegedly ran mad.





Eyewitnesses stated that the young man in the video ran mad after failing to use his mother for money rituals, a claim that is yet to be confirmed.

He was heard saying in the video that he opted to use his private part, but "they" refused. He also queried why they never asked him to use his father for the money ritual process.





Here is the viral video below;

