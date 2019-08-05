SaharaReporters just released these exclusive CCTV photos and video of the moment Omoyele Sowore was arrested by armed DSS operatives In Lagos.





He was arrested for spearheading a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow. Peter Afunaya, spokesman of the secret police, said the agency went after Sowore because he crossed the “red line”.

Sowore, the founder of Sahara Reporters and convener of the #RevolutionNow protest was arrested at his Lagos residence at about 1am on Saturday, August 3rd 2019.