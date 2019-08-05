 VIDEO: SaharaReporters release CCTV footage from Sowore's arrest by DSS operatives | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
VIDEO: SaharaReporters release CCTV footage from Sowore's arrest by DSS operatives

SaharaReporters just released these exclusive CCTV photos and video of the moment Omoyele Sowore was arrested by armed DSS operatives In Lagos.

Exclusive CCTV photos from Omoyele Sowore
Sowore, the founder of Sahara Reporters and convener of the #RevolutionNow protest was arrested at his Lagos residence at about 1am on Saturday, August 3rd 2019.

He was arrested for spearheading a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow. Peter Afunaya, spokesman of the secret police, said the agency went after Sowore because he crossed the “red line”.

