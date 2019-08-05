A video showing a Nigerian woman flogging a boy, after which she locked him in a cage with fierce dogs, has generated outrage on Twitter and people are calling for her to be found and punished.





In the viral video, the woman is seen flogging the boy with a belt. She refused to stop even as the boy pleaded for mercy.





"You think I'm joking with you, ehn? You think you have power," she asked as she flogged the boy.





"Enter inside. Let me here pim," she said as she slapped the boy a few times then kicked him into the dog cage as he tried to resist. She added: "Enter inside there."

The video of this woman's actions has been making rounds on social media and sparking the agitation of many Nigerians.





One of those who shared the video footage is popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele. As she shared the clip, she wrote a caption that conveyed her anger and shock.















