

The immediate past Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, was on Saturday humiliated in Nuremberg, Germany, by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).





The IPOB members could be seen in a trending social media video pelting Ekweremadu for reasons that are not yet known at press time.

The viral video indicates that a rowdy session erupted at a meeting attended by Igbos in the country and which Ekweremadu had attempted to attend.





But former Deputy Senate President could be seen being whisked away in an ash saloon car after it seemed his presence was not welcomed at the meeting.



Watch video below:









