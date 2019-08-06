A man identified as Adewale, pulled a wild act before his two kids as he stormed his ex-wife's house to take back a car he bought her on her birthday.





The incident reportedly occurred in Ifako Ijaiye area of Lagos State and it was learnt that Victoria, Adewale's ex-wife's defence of using the car to feed their kids fell on deaf ears as he was bent on repossessing the car.





Victoria was assaulted by Adewale when she was refused handing over the car key and he was heard repeatedly saying that her "men should buy her a car". Sharing videos from the scene of the incident @its_gracey12 wrote;











How heartless can a man get? I mean how could love get so sour that you hate your wife so much and the kids you both had together.

So i just got in from work to meet this chaos in the compound...apparently my neighbour's husband whom she has been separated from since last year came to get the car he had bought for her while they were still married because he found out she is using the car for uber/taxify cab business and using that to survive paying the kids fees, house rent etc.





He is so pained that she hasn't come to beg him like she normally does and he has been wondering why. Immediately he got to know that it is the car that has been her source of income, he came along with a friend to get it. This isn't the first time i have witnessed their fights as the last time he came around, he wanted to forcefully take the children and when the wife resisted, he told her never to call him for anything regarding them.





This woman is very hardworking that she takes her kids to school very early in the morning and go for her daily job and returns in the evening with her kids. I never even knew she is into a cab hailing business, till she explained everything and that the kids are usually in afterschool till 7:30 when she picks them.





The Nigerian sysyem really needs a law that protects the women after a separation or divorce so they don't lose totally. Imagine the man told her she has no right on the car as it was bought in his name i am really happy i captured this and it is even evident that the so called husband is a violent man. According to the woman, she has endured a lot from him until he had a child with another woman. This is pure wickedness and so unfair













