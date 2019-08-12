



pic.twitter.com/GjUNjCZTlx It's been 30 years since this real and true Nigerian Patriot passed on while on duty for the country. Keep resting in peace, Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji. #WeRememberSam August 12, 2019

The Nigeria Football Federation, on Monday, marked the 30th anniversary of the death of footballer, Samuel Okwaraji.Okwaraji died at the National Stadium, Surulereon the 12th August 1989, during a match.On its verified Twitter handle, the NFF shared a video in memory of the late football player.In the video, NFF president, Amaju Pinnick was quoted as saying, “We still feel and respect the labours of our heroes past, and we want to say today, being the 30th year that Late Okwaraji passed on while playing, we still feel the sacrifice and patriotism that he showed, playing for this great country. And we have learnt great lessons from that patriot, even as we continue to use his attitude to guide young talents.”NFF captioned the video, “It’s been 30 years since this real and true Nigerian Patriot passed on while on duty for the country. Keep resting in peace, Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji. #WeRememberSam“Okwaraji was born on May 19, 1964.Apart from being a professional lawyer, who played for Nigeria, Okwaraji was also a qualified lawyer who had a masters in international law from the Pontifical Lateran University of Rome.