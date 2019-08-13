VIDEO: Masquerade begs as Soldier flogs him mercilessly 10:26 AM Motunrayo Ogundipe 0 Metro A+ A- Print Email A Nigerian soldier has been caught on video flogging a masquerade mercilessly as he begged for mercy. The video saw the soldier refusing to heed the plea of the masquerade as he beats him with a rod. Watch video here: KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW Share to:
