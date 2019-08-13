 VIDEO: Masquerade begs as Soldier flogs him mercilessly | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Masquerade begs as Soldier flogs him mercilessly

10:26 AM 0
A+ A-


A Nigerian soldier has been caught on video flogging a masquerade mercilessly as he begged for mercy.


The video saw the soldier refusing to heed the plea of the masquerade as he beats him with a rod.

Watch video here:




KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top