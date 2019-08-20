 Video: Epe residents lay curses on Tinubu, others following EFCC's alleged raid on Ambode's home | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Video: Epe residents lay curses on Tinubu, others following EFCC's alleged raid on Ambode's home

2:15 PM 0
A+ A-

This morning, news broke that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided the residence of former Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos state, in Epe area of the state. (Read HERE)


The anti-graft agency has however denied raiding the residence of the for governor but confirmed that he his under investigation. (Read HERE)

Residents of EPE town however came out in solidarity and protested the 'raiding' of Ambode’s house with many of them raining curses on Tinubu and anyone involved in 'tormenting' Ambode.


See the video below.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top