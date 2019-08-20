This morning, news broke that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided the residence of former Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos state, in Epe area of the state. (Read HERE)
The anti-graft agency has however denied raiding the residence of the for governor but confirmed that he his under investigation. (Read HERE)
Residents of EPE town however came out in solidarity and protested the 'raiding' of Ambode’s house with many of them raining curses on Tinubu and anyone involved in 'tormenting' Ambode.
See the video below.
More videos from Ambode's house. EFCC raiding Ambode's house presently pic.twitter.com/BiVD0gB97V— 🇳🇬🇳🇬 DRABEEY🇳🇬 🇳🇬1488 (@drabeey) August 20, 2019
August 20, 2019
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.