A Nigerian man based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is currently trending on social media after he was filmed dancing heartily as he carried out his cleaning job.





The young man identified as Lucky Etinosa Aivinhenyor, 26, works as a cleaner with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer.





His video went viral after a social media user identified as Afra Almarar, shared it on micro-blogging platform Twitter.



Almara noted that she initially spotted the video on the Instagram page of another user identified as @Khaliduk32, before she reposted it.

Aivinhenyor in an interview with Gulf News, disclosed that he had only been in the country for four months after he relocated from Nigeria, and was completely unaware when he was filmed at his post of duty.





"I have only been in the UAE four months but I’m so excited to be at work that I just dance. I am always happy whatever I do. Anything you do, you have to give thanks.











"I was not planning to do this work, my experience is in computers, but I am sincerely happy in any work I do. I’ve got no choice but to be happy and continue praying for the favour of God. If he wants to favour me he will, and with this, I believe he has favoured me," Aivinhenyor said.





The young man also disclosed that he was surprised to see the video go viral, adding that people have contacted him to shower accolades on his performance.





He said: "I was so surprised to see it go viral, a lot of people contacted me to say I have good vibes and rhythm, and I am delighted by all the comments.”