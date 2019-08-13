 VIDEO: Corper defeats soldier in a push-up challenge at orientation camp | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
VIDEO: Corper defeats soldier in a push-up challenge at orientation camp

Corps member and soldier got into a push-up competition

A corp member and a soldier got into a push-up competition in orientation camp and it was an interesting battle.

The competition was keenly observed by other corps members. It was intense and lasted for a while as both men didn't want to give up.



Eventually, the soldier threw in the towel, making the corp member the winner of the push-up battle.

Sharing the video, Aniekan Ata wrote: "I proved him wrong and I won the challenge!!"

