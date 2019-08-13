A corp member and a soldier got into a push-up competition in orientation camp and it was an interesting battle.
The competition was keenly observed by other corps members. It was intense and lasted for a while as both men didn't want to give up.
Eventually, the soldier threw in the towel, making the corp member the winner of the push-up battle.
Sharing the video, Aniekan Ata wrote: "I proved him wrong and I won the challenge!!"
