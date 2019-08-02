Biodun Fatoyinbo, the embattled Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA, has asked his members not to allow themselves be used to further the works of the enemy.





The clergyman who is currently enmeshed in a rape scandal, said this while preaching in his church recently.

In his words





Anywhere you are, you are there as an extension of the ministry of Jesus. That is what heaven depends on you for. How many of us here can say I am an extension. How you know you are an extension is that you function with love. How come you make excuses for yourself but you don't make excuses for other people? How come you are the first to yield to the assignment of the enemy? Everytime you want to do something, make another move, ask yourself, will this build the work of the enemy or destroy the work of the enemy?