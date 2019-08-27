 VIDEO: Any youth who owns a Benz is a yahoo boy - Policeman tells Enyimba FC player while trying to arrest him | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Any youth who owns a Benz is a yahoo boy - Policeman tells Enyimba FC player, Stephen Chukwude (video)

Enyimba FC player, Stephen Chukwude was spotted in a viral video being harassed by a policeman because he owns a Mercedes Benz. 

Chukwude was heard asking the police officer what else he wanted after showing him his I.D card and also opening his car's boot which all confirmed he is a footballer. However the policeman countered his statement by alleging that any youth who owns and drives a Mercedes Benz is a yahoo boy (internet fraudster). 

This all happened before the police officer started dragging the footballer's phone after noticing he was being filmed.

Here is the video below; 





