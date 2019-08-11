Aisha Buhari, the First Lady of Nigeria, was filmed carrying out the symbolic "stoning of the devil" at this year's hajj.





The first lady joined other Muslim pilgrims on Saturday to pray on Mount Arafat as part of the hajj rites. From there, they headed to Muzdalifah .





While leaving Muzdalifah, the first lady shared a video showing her collecting pebbles for the "stoning of the devil".





She captioned it: "Alhamdullilah, we are now leaving Muzdalifah collecting pebbles for the jumarat."





Aisha Buhari later shared another video showing her performing the Jamarat (symbolic stoning of devil).





According to Wikipedia, the Stoning of the Devil is part of the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. During the ritual, Muslim pilgrims throw pebbles at three walls, called jamar?t, in the city of Mina just east of Mecca.