 US Embassy to close Abuja, Lagos offices, gives reason | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » US Embassy to close Abuja, Lagos offices, gives reason

8:02 PM 0
A+ A-

 
The US embassy in Nigeria has announced that its offices in Abuja and Lagos would be closed on Monday in honour of Labour Day celebrated in the US.

Labour Day is celebrated in the US on the first Monday of September.

The embassy announced this in a tweet on Friday.

The embassy noted that consular services would not be available on Monday.

The tweet read: “HOLIDAY CLOSURE: The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2019 to commemorate Labor Day.

“No consular services will be available on this date. #HappyLaborDay to all those celebrating.”

The embassy had also insisted in a statement that its reciprocity fees for Nigerians applying for tourism, student and business visas would remain for now.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top