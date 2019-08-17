Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The United States (US) has described as baseless the allegation raised by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) that it colluded with the federal government to disrupt the treatment of their leader in India.IMN leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky travelled to India to receive medical care as ordered by a Kaduna High Court.But he has since returned to Nigeria without receiving any medical treatment following what the Federal Government described as antics by the IMN leader to embarrass the the nation.The group on Wednesday quoted a source as saying that before the sheikh Zakzaky’s arrival at New Delhi’s Madental Hospital, officials from American Embassy in India had “threatened” the hospital’s management not to admit the clergyman.“Even as the doctors were enthusiastically waiting to receive the Sheikh to save his life, the American secret agents have threatened the hospital officials not to go ahead to treat the sheikh at the hospital,” the group claimed.But the embassy dismissed thr claim saying it has no comment on the baseless allegations.The embassy in a response to an inquiry by our reporter on the allegation raised by the group on Wednesday stated that US hold highly human rights and fundamental freedoms of all citizens.“The Embassy of the United States to Nigeria has no comment on these baseless allegations. We will state that promoting, protecting, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms continues to be a top priority for the United States. The right to exercise one’s freedom of thought, conscience, and religion is a universal human right and bedrock American principle,” the Embassy stated.