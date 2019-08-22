Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday attacked Vat village in Foron District, Barki Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State and burnt several houses.
It was learnt that the attack had raised tension in the area, forcing the representative of Barkin Ladi/Riyom in the House of Representatives , Simon Mwadkwon, to call off his planned visit to the area.
Residents told our newsmen in Jos that the gunmen fled after carrying out the attack.
“The attackers burnt two houses and we are still trying to verify the number of casualties.
“It appears that some people don’t want peace in the state,” a resident of the village, Wash Pam, said.
Mwadkwon, who confirmed the attack, told the security agencies to restore calm in the village.
The lawmaker said, “Yes, I have just been informed about the fresh attack on my constituency. I don’t have the details yet, but I have directed the divisional police officer in the area to move in quickly and he is still there.
“We have decided to suspend our planned thank- you tour of the area for now. I think these attacks must stop.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.