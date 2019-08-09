The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday gave nod for Nigeria’s bid for the hosting right to the Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Nigeria in 2020.A delegation of FIFA led by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF Mr. Amaju Pinnick gave pass marks to the facilities during a meeting with the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sports Mr Olusola Adesola in Abuja saying that all the facilities inspected for the upcoming sporting event are in good shape.The FIFA delgation which toured about four stadia in Uyo and other cities in Nigeria said that they are impressed with the state of the art facilities at these stadia in preparation for the international sporting event.They noted that Nigeria will be the first least developed country LCD to host this women sports competition.At the event, President of the NFF Mr. Amaju Pinnick said that Nigeria is among four African nations that have participated in all international competitions adding that FIFA will invest heavily in this upcoming event.Other members of the FIFA/NFF delegation include NFF board member Ms Aisha Falode, Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, Assistant General Secretary Technical Dr.Emma Ifeme among others.