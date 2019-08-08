Two students of the Department of Business Administration, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Amos Ehis Asuelimen, and Kelvin Ogashi have been arrested for impersonating Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the President’s wife, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.They were arrested during a tactical operation carried out by the Edo State Command of the Department of State Services (DSS).Amos was arrested at Ubiaja in Esan South East Local Government. Kelvin, aged 18, was nabbed on old Agbor Road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.Amos, 30, was alleged to have created a fictitious Facebook account with the photograph of Prof. Osinbajo, with the purpose of scamming people. Kelvin created an Instagram account with the name and picture of Mrs.. Aisha Buhari.Parading the suspects before reporters in Benin City, DSS Director Brown Ekwoaba, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Security Enforcement, Mr. Galadima Byange, said the suspects have confessed to the crime.