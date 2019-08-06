



Armed gunmen on Tuesday attacked a commercial bank in Iju, Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State, leaving two persons dead.





The gunmen who were said to have stormed Wema bank on Tuesday’s afternoon were confronted by men of the Nigeria Army as well as police officers.





Confirming the attack, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Undie Asked disclosed that his men were able to foil the operation.





He added that his men are currently in the bush searching for the armed robbers.

“Our men are currently trailing the robbers in the bush.





“when they were confronted by security operatives, they abandoned the operation as well as their vehicle.





“We’ll give updates as soon as possible. I’m on my way to the town where the incident.





Meanwhile, some staff and customers were equally injured during the shoot out.





Details later…