Two serving corps members in Katsina State, on Sunday morning, died in a ghastly lone road accident that occurred at Gobirawa village in Kankara local government area of the state.The corps members are a lady from Akwa Ibom State and a male from Anambra.Details of their identities were yet to be provided by the National Youths Service Corps in Katsina by Press time.Eyewitnesses disclosed that the late corps members were travelling along with other colleagues in a vehicle with inscription ‘CORPERS FOR CHRIST’ to attend a wedding at a Catholic Church in Funtua when the accident happened.The green metallic colour vehicle has a registration number MAN 45 AA.Governor Aminu Masari, who was travelling to Danja when he got to the accident spot, directed that his pilot vehicle be used to convey the corpses of the late corps members and their other colleagues back to Katsina.The Governor was on his way to Danja to attend the burial rites of Alhaji Saleh Danja who had also died in a ghastly road accident on Saturday at Tsanni in Batagarawa local government area of the state.Late Alhaji Danja, aka, Saleh, was one of the close people to Governor Masari.A corps member who survived the Sunday accident told Governor Masari that they were on their way to attend a mass wedding at a Catholic Church in Funtua.He further revealed that heavy rains made the road slippery, adding that the accident occurred when the driver tried to apply brakes.He said the wet road made the vehicle to swerve and hit a nearby tree.The Katsina NYSC spokesman, Mr. Alex Oboameta, was yet to react to enquiries on the incident by Press time.