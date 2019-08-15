 Trending Video: Shiites leader, El-Zakazaky speaks to Nigerians (WATCH) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Trending Video: Shiites leader, El-Zakazaky speaks to Nigerians (WATCH)

Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shiite group, has reportedly lamented situations at Indian hospital, describing it as “pathetic and worrisome situation”.

According to the Shiite leader, conditions at the Indian hospital he was taken to is worse than that of Nigeria.

El-Zakzaky is reportedly leaving India.

Video Credits - OAK TV



