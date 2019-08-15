Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shiite group, has reportedly lamented situations at Indian hospital, describing it as “pathetic and worrisome situation”.
According to the Shiite leader, conditions at the Indian hospital he was taken to is worse than that of Nigeria.
El-Zakzaky is reportedly leaving India.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW...
Video Credits - OAK TV
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.