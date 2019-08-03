



A transparent truck has caused a stir among Nigerians after it got stuck in Lagos traffic while conveying a bevvy of semi-nude ladies.





The incident was reported to have happened on Friday evening around the Lekki/ Ikoyi Tollgate with a vehicle believed to be for the purpose of advertising.





A video of the incident, which is now making the rounds on social media, shows five oiled girls in lingerie as they twerked.





While the development has evoked mixed feelings among Nigerians, Mobolaji Sanusi, managing director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), in a statement, described the incident as a “display of crass immorality”.





“While the agency is working on ascertaining the status of the truck with Lagos State plate number APP713XL, we wish to state that no outdoor mobile advert truck within the jurisdiction of our dear state is licensed to display such crass immorality,” he said in a statement





“The government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, has zero-tolerance for any slightest attempt by anyone, under any guise, to debase the moral fabric of our dear state.





“Nobody can hide under the guise of engaging in the outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to our cherished cultural and moral values. The full weight of the law, as enshrined in the Agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck.





“We assure members of the public that the Agency shall henceforth scrutinize activities of mobile trucks to forestall a recurrence of such an avoidable obscenity.”