



Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi, is now the subject of Everton’s interest, the Daily Mail reports.





The Toffees have already submitted a £30million bid for the Super Eagles player.





However, the Gunners have rejected the offer for Iwobi, who is yet to return from holiday, following his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal are believed to be holding out for a fee above £40million for the 23-year-old.





Although Iwobi is not angling for the transfer, he may be interested in playing for the Goodison Park club.