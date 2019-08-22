Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has revealed the name of her newborn son.The actress, who recently welcomed her first child with actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, said their child's name is Ire, which means Goodness in English.She wrote: "We are super grateful for the love, care and gifts we have gotten since the arrival of our baby, IRE. The love has been surreal, the care has been enormous and the gifts keep coming. I pray that God will reward us all for all you did for us. He will pay you all back for the love care and gifts. We will all continue to rejoice for the rest of the Year."DADDY AND MUMMY IRE."