If you have not been living under a rock, you would know social media has been awash with pictures of Toyin Abraham’s ’s wedding to her colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi. The lovebirds' union became public knowledge today. Their colleagues have taken to their respective social media handles to wish them a blissful union.Her manager, Samuel Olatunji also confirmed the news.Toyin’s first marriage to actor, Adeniyi Johnson hit the rocks in 2015 over allegations of infidelity. It was alleged that Toyin accused Adeniyi of cheating and temporarily left him, she came back after a few months claiming everything was back to normal, with pictures of them together on social media, just to have him cheat once more and was caught in the act by Toyin which led to the final separation.Having learnt her lesson from her failed marriage, Toyin took her speculated love affair with Kolawole Ajeyemi off social media because she doesn’t want the drama which may emanate from it.A close source noted that this will be the first time Abraham would be with a man who supports her goals and aspirations.Ajeyemi is an Abeokuta based actor and also the founder of Aje Omo Aje School of Performing Arts. Ajeyemi is a single parent who adores his daughter. He plays the role of mostly a thug or that of a love interest.Amidst the congratulatory messages over Toyin’s new marital status, there are also speculations that the actress also welcomed a baby in the U.S